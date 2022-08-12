Great Clips Cinema Safari at the Louisville Zoo : A Bug's Life

Field opens at 8 p.m.; Movie starts at dusk.

Enjoy a movie under the stars at the wildest theater in town. Watch your favorite movies on our giant inflatable screen. Snacks and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Don’t forget to pack your blanket or lawn chairs!

Enjoy the quiet sights and sounds as the animals settle in for the night, then join us in the field at 8 p.m. for this family-favorite film.

Many animals not be viewable during your evening visit as they adhere to their normal nightly routine and retire to their indoor spaces. Attractions like the Glacier Run Splash Park, ropes course, and animal feeding/ interaction attractions will close at their normal time.

Movie nights are FREE to Zoo members and admission is only $5 after 5 p.m. for non-members (plus parking fee). Ticket purchase and movie night entrance until 8 p.m.

For more information, please visit louisvillezoo.org/