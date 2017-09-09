Great Distillery BBQ Cook-off Hosted by Jim Beam

Join Seventh Generation Jim Beam Master Distiller Fred Noe on Saturday, September 9 at the Jim Beam American Stillhouse for the inaugural Great Distillery BBQ Cook-off.

This bourbon-inspired barbecue throwdown unites some of Kentucky’s finest distilleries, master distillers and cooperages to compete in three cooking categories: ribeye steaks, St. Louis-style ribs and chicken legs, for the ultimate prize – bragging rights. Industry friendships aside, these amateur bourbon cook teams are ready to put their meat where their mash is to determine once and for all which crew will be crowned the top pitmaster.

A family-friendly event, the public is invited to cheer for their favorite team, enjoy live music and a variety of lawn games, create their own signature barbeque rub, and taste Fred’s Smokehouse barbecue samples crafted with the bold, rich flavors of some of Beam’s best-selling whiskies, while supplies last. Tickets for regularly scheduled distillery tours and specialty cocktails at the Jim Beam® Bourbon Bar will be available to guests of legal purchase age throughout the day.

The competition not only celebrates America’s native spirit, but also honors the efforts of our charitable partner Operation BBQ Relief®, and organization consisting of volunteers from competition barbecue teams who provide hot meals to displaced families and emergency personnel in areas impacted by natural disasters.

We look forward to seeing you on September 9 - where even in this friendly competition, you’ll come as a friend and leave as family.

Family friendly games | Lawn Games | Create your own BBQ Rub | BBQ Samples | |Photo Booth | Live Music | Distillery Tours and Specialty Cocktails for purchase | Meet the Master Distillers and More!

For more information visit jimbeam.com