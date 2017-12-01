Great Expectations at the Downtown Arts Center

Downtown Arts Center 141 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Great Expectations at the Downtown Arts Center

In Great Expectations we are taken into the world of 19th-century England. Packed with curious and fascinating characters, enchanting and dangerous places and situations that are at once exhilarating and horrifying, Great Expectations is a literary gem. This story is full of surprises, and Dickens masterfully guides us through a world of shadow and light to an ending both poignant and satisfying as Pip realizes his great expectations.

Thursday, November 30 | 7:30PM

Friday, December 1 | 7:30PM

Saturday, December 2 | 2PM & 7:30PM

Sunday, December 3 | 2PM

Downtown Arts Center | 141 E Main St

$12 | $10 for students

For more information visit Bluegrass.kctcs.edu

Downtown Arts Center 141 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
