Great Expectations at the Downtown Arts Center
In Great Expectations we are taken into the world of 19th-century England. Packed with curious and fascinating characters, enchanting and dangerous places and situations that are at once exhilarating and horrifying, Great Expectations is a literary gem. This story is full of surprises, and Dickens masterfully guides us through a world of shadow and light to an ending both poignant and satisfying as Pip realizes his great expectations.
Thursday, November 30 | 7:30PM
Friday, December 1 | 7:30PM
Saturday, December 2 | 2PM & 7:30PM
Sunday, December 3 | 2PM
Downtown Arts Center | 141 E Main St
$12 | $10 for students
For more information visit Bluegrass.kctcs.edu