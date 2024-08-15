Great Inland Seafood Festival in Newport

× Expand Cincy Fests Untitled design - 1 Great Inland Seafood Festival

Calling all seafood enthusiasts! Brace yourself for an extraordinary seafood extravaganza at the breathtaking Newport's Festival Park with The Great Inland Seafood Festival. Mark your calendars for August 15th to the 18th, as this event promises to transport you to a world of culinary bliss. Prepare to be enchanted by succulent, whole Maine lobsters that will tantalize your taste buds. But the indulgence doesn't stop there; dive into a deep sea of culinary delights, featuring a delightful array of shrimp cooked to perfection in a multitude of tantalizing ways, plump crab legs that will leave you craving for more, heavenly crabcakes that are the epitome of indulgence, and the pinnacle of epicurean delight - softshell crab and more! Embark on an unforgettable journey through a seafood paradise, where each dish tantalizes with its freshness and intertwining aromas.

However, that's merely the tip of the iceberg, for this festival offers much more. Experience the thrill of a raw bar, savor shark, gator, and salmon dishes that will transport you to the depths of culinary ecstasy. As you embark on this gastronomic odyssey, revel in the captivating rhythm of free live music serenading you throughout the entire weekend. And don't fret, fellow seafood enthusiasts, there's something for everyone, including inflatables that will captivate the imagination of the little ones. Quench your thirst and enhance the experience with icy-cold beers, invigorating margaritas, and delightful bourbon and moonshine slushes. To uncover more about this unrivaled seafood experience, visit Cincyfests.com and ensure you don't miss out on this weekend of culinary enchantment at Newport's Festival Park. It's an epicurean adventure you'll cherish forever!

For more information call 5136522191 or visit thingstodocincinnati.com/great-inland-seafood-festival