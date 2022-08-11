Great Inland Seafood Festival - Newport KY

to

Festival Park 100 Riverboat Row, Newport, Kentucky 41072

Get your nets, hooks, and forks ready!

The Great Inland Seafood Festival presented by FedEx Ground returns August 11-14 with fan-favorite seafood vendors, whole Maine lobsters, and the largest seafood selection Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have ever seen.

View the live music schedule and explore the aquatic menu at thingstodocincinnati.com/great-inland-seafood-festival

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
