The Great Pumpkin Paint Off

$45 per person. Venmo: @DylanJackson90

Come out for this fun, fall-themed pumpkin painting event. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned artist, this workshop is perfect for everyone. Ticket includes all painting materials plus one drink ticket to enjoy while you create. Enjoy an inspirational menu, festive photo opportunities, and a relaxed, beginner-friendly environment to spark your creativity. Get into the autumn spirit, sip on your favorite drink, and take home your own hand-painted pumpkin masterpiece!

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/