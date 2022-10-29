Great Train Robbery

Kentucky Railway Museum 136 South Main Street, New Haven, Kentucky 40051

The Great Train Robbery

Our Train Robbery trains are family friendly and feature Clayton's Wild Bunch.

Passengers can surrender their loot to the WHAS Crusade for Children. These trains sell out quickly, so reserve your tickets today!

For more Information, call 800.272.0152 or visit the KY Rail Website

Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
800.272.0152
