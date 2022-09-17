THE GREAT TRAIN ROBBERY

Kentucky Railway Museum 136 South Main Street , New Haven, Kentucky 40051

Our Train Robbery trains are family friendly and feature Clayton's Wild Bunch.

Passengers can surrender their loot to the WHAS Crusade for Children. These trains sell out quickly, reserve your tickets today.

For more information, please call 502.549.5470 or visit the KY Rail Website

Education & Learning, Kids & Family
502.549.5470
