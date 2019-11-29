× Expand Glass bowls by Ann Kelm. Winterfair 2019

Greater Cincinnati Winterfair

Give the gift of handmade this holiday season and do your holiday shopping at the Greater Cincinnati Winterfair, held every year during the three days after Thanksgiving. Winterfair welcomes hundreds of artists from across the country to this holiday fine art and craft fair. Featuring ceramics, glass, wearable art, jewelry, sculpture, painting and photography, Winterfair is an artists’ market where discerning shoppers will find everything from a handmade mug to a beautiful watercolor painting.

Hours are Friday, November 29th, 10am-5pm. Saturday, November 30th, 10am-5pm. Sunday, December 1st, 11am-4pm.

Admission is $7; Ohio Designer Craftsmen members free; children 12 and under free. Tickets can be purchased online (starting September 2019) or at the door.

For more information call (614) 486-7119 or visit ohiocraft.org