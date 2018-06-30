Greater Than Gatsby: Mona Bismarck

For a glimpse into the glittering life of Mona Bismarck, subject of Frazier’s newest exhibition Magnificent Mona Bismarck: Kentucky Style Icon, join us for a presentation by James Birchfield, a leading scholar on her life. From her birth in Old Louisville, to a childhood among Kentucky’s “horse set”, to a place at the very pinnacle of fashionable society, Mona’s story is a fascinating fairy tale.

This presentation is free with paid admission to the museum. Free for Frazier members.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org