Greater Louisville HamFest
to
Paroquet Springs Conference Centre 395 Paroquet Springs Drive, Shepherdsville, Kentucky 40165
Greater Louisville HamFest 2021
8am - 2pm Saturday, September 11, 2021
Paroquet Springs Conference Centre
Celebrating 60 Years
of Kentuckiana Hamfests!
Whatever the Weather We'll Hamfest Together
Tickets $7 Advance, $8 (Cash Only) Day of Show, Under 13 Free
Free Scout Admission Ticket for Scouts & Scouters in Uniform
Talk-In: 146.700 MHz (CTCSS 79.7 Hz)
For more information call (502) 548-7537 or visit louisvillehamfest.wixsite.com/louisvillehamfest