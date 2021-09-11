Greater Louisville HamFest 2021

8am - 2pm Saturday, September 11, 2021

Paroquet Springs Conference Centre

Celebrating 60 Years

of Kentuckiana Hamfests!

Whatever the Weather We'll Hamfest Together

Tickets $7 Advance, $8 (Cash Only) Day of Show, Under 13 Free

Free Scout Admission Ticket for Scouts & Scouters in Uniform

Talk-In: 146.700 MHz (CTCSS 79.7 Hz)

For more information call (502) 548-7537 or visit louisvillehamfest.wixsite.com/louisvillehamfest