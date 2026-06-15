Green River Distillery Select Community Celebration & Tours

Throughout the day, guests will enjoy breakfast from Cotton Shed Donuts and Red Swing Coffee’s custom 1885 blend; lunch from Juan’s Food Truck and Primal Craft Dogz; Green River cocktails, raffles and live music.

In addition to Green River’s signature tour and tasting, the distillery will offer two special tasting experiences with National Brand Ambassador and Brand Historian Caryn Wells. Each will feature four whiskies including the latest release, as well as the opportunity to purchase a bottle of Green River Toasted Double Oak.

For more information visit GreenRiverWhiskey.com