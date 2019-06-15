× Expand Alisha Curry Green River Lake 50th Anniversary Celebration

Green River Lake 50th Anniversary Celebration

Green River Lake is turning 50 years old this year. To honor the event, The US Army Corps of Engineers and The Friends of Green River Lake are having an Anniversary Celebration! The day will be completely free and open to the public. We plan to have food, craft, educational and commercial vendors as well as a kid zone area and music/entertainment throughout the day. It will be a fun filled day to come out to the lake with the whole family. Come out and help us celebrate our beautiful lake!

To request a craft/food/commercial vendor application, please email andrea.m.davis@usace.army.mil or call 270-465-4463 and ask for Andrea (She will need an email address to send the applications to).

Location: Corps of Engineers Visitor Center Area

Date: June 15, 2019

Time: 10am-5pm EDT

For more information call (270) 465-3786 or visit campbellsvilleky.com