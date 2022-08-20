Green River Lake - Kids Fishing Derby

to

Green River Lake State Park 179 Park Office Road, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718

Kids Fishing Derby

The Kids Fishing Derby is a day where kids of all ages can come out and fish for FREE! All equipment is supplied, no pre-registration is necessary. Prizes are given out for the biggest fish, most fish, and sometimes for the smallest and first fish caught.

The event is held at the Green River Lake State Park shoreline near the picnic shelter from 9 am -1 pm est.

For more information call 270.465.4463 or visit campbellsvilleky.com/event/kids-fishing-derby-2/://

Info

Green River Lake State Park 179 Park Office Road, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
Kids & Family, Outdoor, Sports
270.465.4463
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Green River Lake - Kids Fishing Derby - 2022-08-20 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Green River Lake - Kids Fishing Derby - 2022-08-20 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Green River Lake - Kids Fishing Derby - 2022-08-20 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Green River Lake - Kids Fishing Derby - 2022-08-20 09:00:00 ical