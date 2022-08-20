Green River Lake - Kids Fishing Derby

× Expand Friends of Green River Lake GRL - Kids Fishing Derby

Kids Fishing Derby

The Kids Fishing Derby is a day where kids of all ages can come out and fish for FREE! All equipment is supplied, no pre-registration is necessary. Prizes are given out for the biggest fish, most fish, and sometimes for the smallest and first fish caught.

The event is held at the Green River Lake State Park shoreline near the picnic shelter from 9 am -1 pm est.

For more information call 270.465.4463 or visit campbellsvilleky.com/event/kids-fishing-derby-2/