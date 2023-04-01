× Expand Josh Patton Green River Lake Trail 5K & 10K

Green River Lake Trail 5K & 10K

The Green River Lake Trail 5K & 10K wraps around the ridges of beautiful Green River Lake Stake Park in Campbellsville, KY. Enjoy miles of single track that wonders up and down the ridges with occasional views of the lake.

The 5K route is a beginner friendly course! There will a couple of hills along with a fair bit of grassy areas to balance it out. The 10K course goes a bit deeper into the woods with few more climbs and descents as well as more technical and root-filled trail.

Runners who register before March 12th at midnight get an event shirt!

For more information, please call 270.465.3786 or visit runsignup.com/.../Campbe.../GreenRiverLakeTrail5k10K