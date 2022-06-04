× Expand Image credit: Bluegrass Greensource GreenFest Annual Sustainable Living Festival, Saturday June 4, 2022, 10am-3pm

GreenFest is the one-stop shop to learn about and celebrate sustainable living in the Bluegrass! Learn from local experts during workshops from 10-3PM, shop and support eco-friendly vendors, enjoy lunch from local food trucks, explore Habitat Earth during two showings at the planetarium, connect with community resources at educational booths with information about environmental opportunities, and learn about the sustainable features of The Living Arts and Science Center.

For more information call 859.266.1572 or visit bggreensource.org/greenfest/