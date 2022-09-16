Greensburg Rotary Club Cow Days

Greensburg Square Greensburg, Kentucky

Greensburg Rotary Club Cow Days

Kids milk Annie the life-size Holstein, numerous inflatables for the kids, car show, tractor show, ham breakfast Saturday, 5krun, FFA games...hay bale toss, Dairyman's Derby, cow calling contest, pageants, parade, country and gospel concerts, $500 giveaway, Cow Days Art Contest for cows drawn by Green County students in grades K thru 3rd grade. The cow art is judged for cash awards and displayed in the windows of local businesses.

For more information, please call 270.405.4668 or visit cowdays.org

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
270.405.4668
