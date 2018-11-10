Greenville Christmas Open House

Downtown Greenville 100 South Main Street, Greenville, Kentucky 42345

Greenville Christmas Open House

Start your holiday shopping season in Greenville with the annual Merchants’ Christmas Open House. This downtown and beyond event is on November 10th & 11th.

On Saturday shops will be open from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm and Sunday from 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm.

Many of the participating stores are unique to Greenville and you will see items that can only be found here.

There will be numerous weekend sales and specials including free gift wrapping at many stores! You will also find food and punch at several locations. Each of the stores is prepared to take checks and credit cards, so no need to worry about carrying cash!

Come on down to Greenville and get your shopping season started off right!

For more information call (270) 338-1895 or visit tourgreenville.com

Downtown Greenville 100 South Main Street, Greenville, Kentucky 42345
