Greenville Merchants Christmas Open House

Whether you’re seeking the perfect holiday decor or starting on your gift list, the 2019 Greenville Merchants’ Christmas Open House is sure to please! Start your holiday season right here in Greenville. This downtown and beyond event is on November 9th & 10th. On Saturday shops will be open from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm and Sunday from 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm. Many of the participating stores are unique to Greenville and you will see items that can only be found here.

With a variety of unique participating shops, you’ll experience numerous weekend sales and specials, including free gift wrapping at many stores! You will also find seasonal refreshments at several locations.

Plus FREE kids activities on Veteran's Plaza provided by SOAR!

Bring your shopping friends and enjoy the charm of historic Greenville, KY and start the holiday season in Kentucky’s unbridled spirit of shopping small businesses!

For more information call (270) 338-1895 or visit tourgreenville.com