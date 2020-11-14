× Expand Greenville Tourism Greenville Merchants' Christmas Open House

Greenville Merchants' Christmas Open House

Whether you’re seeking the perfect holiday decor or starting on your gift list, the 2020 Greenville Merchants’ Christmas Open House is sure to please! With a variety of unique participating shops, you’ll experience numerous sales and specials, including free gift wrapping at many stores!

NEW THIS YEAR! To better accommodate shoppers this event has been extended! Shop November 14th through 21st. A list of Greenville Businesses can be found at www.tourgreenville.com . Please visit business Facebook pages or give them a call for updated hours and store regulations. Please practice social distancing and follow all CDC and state guidelines.

Skip the crowded mall and shop safely at local stores! Forget delayed shipped and ordering online, get your items the day you purchase at local stores!

Store owners are going above and beyond to ensure a safe and clean shopping experience. With frequent sanitation and cleaning, as well as store capacity limits, shoppers can browse merchandise confidently!

Bring your shopping friends and enjoy the charm of historic Greenville, KY and start the holiday season in Kentucky’s unbridled spirit of shopping small businesses!

For more information call 270-338-1895 or visit tourgreenville.com/events/greenville-merchants-christmas-open-house/