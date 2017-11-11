Greenville Merchants Christmas Open House

to Google Calendar - Greenville Merchants Christmas Open House - 2017-11-11 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Greenville Merchants Christmas Open House - 2017-11-11 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Greenville Merchants Christmas Open House - 2017-11-11 09:00:00 iCalendar - Greenville Merchants Christmas Open House - 2017-11-11 09:00:00

Downtown Greenville 100 South Main Street, Greenville, Kentucky 42345

Greenville Merchants Christmas Open House

Start your holiday shopping season right here in downtown Greenville with the annual Merchants’ Christmas Open House. This downtown and beyond event is on November 11th & 12th. On Saturday shops will be open from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm and Sunday from 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm. Participants include On Main, The Depot Gifts and Interiors, The Homestretch, Sunshine Garden Center, Coal County Vendor Mall, Merle Norman Cosmetics, and many more. Many of these stores are unique to Greenville and you will see items that can only be found here.

There will be numerous weekend sales and specials including free gift wrapping at many stores! You will also find food and punch at several locations. Each of the stores is prepared to take checks and credit cards, so no need to worry about carrying cash!

Come on down to Greenville and get your shopping season started off right!

For more information visit tourgreenville.com

Info
Downtown Greenville 100 South Main Street, Greenville, Kentucky 42345 View Map
Markets, Vacation & Holiday
to Google Calendar - Greenville Merchants Christmas Open House - 2017-11-11 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Greenville Merchants Christmas Open House - 2017-11-11 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Greenville Merchants Christmas Open House - 2017-11-11 09:00:00 iCalendar - Greenville Merchants Christmas Open House - 2017-11-11 09:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

October 23, 2017

Tuesday

October 24, 2017

Wednesday

October 25, 2017

Thursday

October 26, 2017

Friday

October 27, 2017

Saturday

October 28, 2017

Sunday

October 29, 2017

Submit Yours