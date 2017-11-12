Greenville Merchants Christmas Open House

Start your holiday shopping season right here in downtown Greenville with the annual Merchants’ Christmas Open House. This downtown and beyond event is on November 11th & 12th. On Saturday shops will be open from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm and Sunday from 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm. Participants include On Main, The Depot Gifts and Interiors, The Homestretch, Sunshine Garden Center, Coal County Vendor Mall, Merle Norman Cosmetics, and many more. Many of these stores are unique to Greenville and you will see items that can only be found here.

There will be numerous weekend sales and specials including free gift wrapping at many stores! You will also find food and punch at several locations. Each of the stores is prepared to take checks and credit cards, so no need to worry about carrying cash!

Come on down to Greenville and get your shopping season started off right!

For more information visit tourgreenville.com