How the Grinch Stole Tea Time at Murrini Cafe at Art Center of the Bluegrass

How the Grinch Stole Tea Time at Art Center of the Bluegrass

Join us for a whimsical Grinch-themed tea party that’s full of holiday cheer (and maybe a little mischief)! Step into Whoville for an evening of delightful treats, festive tea, and Grinch-inspired surprises. Guests will enjoy traditional tea sandwiches, sweets, and other holiday-themed goodies while delighting in the playful spirit of Dr. Seuss’s beloved character.

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org