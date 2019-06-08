× Expand Courtesy Photo The Groove Evolution features Frankfort natives Alyssa Laine and Steve Rutledge.

The Groove Evolution Concert

The Groove Evolution, featuring Frankfort natives Alyssa Laine and Steve Rutledge, will rock the Lawrenceburg Green during this free concert, sponsored by WesBanco and the City of Lawrenceburg. The Taqueria Gracia food truck will be set up selling tasty Mexican food. West Sixth Brewing will have craft beer available and Kona Ice will be offering cold treats.

For more information call (502) 598-3127 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/the-groove-evolution-concert/