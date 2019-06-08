The Groove Evolution Concert

Lawrenceburg Green 101 West Woodford Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

The Groove Evolution, featuring Frankfort natives Alyssa Laine and Steve Rutledge, will rock the Lawrenceburg Green during this free concert, sponsored by WesBanco and the City of Lawrenceburg. The Taqueria Gracia food truck will be set up selling tasty Mexican food. West Sixth Brewing will have craft beer available and Kona Ice will be offering cold treats.

For more information call (502) 598-3127 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/the-groove-evolution-concert/

Lawrenceburg Green 101 West Woodford Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
