From the Ground Up Farm Tour Series

Walk with Elmwood Stock Farm’s Mac Stone around the family’s 6th generation organic farm in Georgetown, KY. Learn about how food gets to your plate without the use of chemical pesticides or fertilizers. Meet some of the chickens, turkeys, and other livestock that call the farm home Taste what the farm is growing including the 40+ vegetable varieties produced, and explore all of the farm’s wildlife, beneficial insects, birdlife, and soil life that sustainable farming methods support. Each tour will be a little different as each month brings new produce in season and changes in the farm landscape

These events will be held rain or shine, except in the event of severe weather. Please plan to arrive 10 minutes before the event start time so that the tour may begin at 4:45 pm.

To gain the full experience, wear comfortable shoes that you don't mind getting dirty, pants that allow you to kneel to examine the soil, protection from the sun (or rain), and clothing that will make you comfortable while sitting at the picnic tables. Please note that this is a working farm, so electric fences are on, children need to be supervised by the adults who brought them, and pets are not allowed.

Directions will be emailed to everyone who registers so that you can find the correct farm entrance and find the starting point for this event. Preregistration is required.

For more information call (859) 621-0755 or visit elmwoodstockfarm.com/farmtours