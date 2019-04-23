× Expand Photo provided by Graphic Enterprises Maggie Delaney, Irish Indentured Servant

Out of the Ground and Sold Away

The Widow Delaney has led an extraordinary life. Forced from her homeland of Ireland six years ago, she and her husband and children traveled to the American colonies as indentured servants. Their hope was to find a better life. But the exact opposite is what Maggie found; separated from her family she found sorrow and hardship as a “white slave”, forced to serve whatever master purchased her. She was finally “rescued” by the good Parson, and in time freed. She now finds herself in Philadelphia, having joined up with Ould Badger, a leader of one of the underground gangs that supply doctors and medical schools with cadavers necessary for their studies, also known as Resurrectionists. Maggie has become a Professional Mourner, with a side business of selling teeth and hair. After all, a good Irish woman has to make a living some way or other.

Maggie will bring her heart wrenching story, Out of the Ground and Sold Away, to Shelbyville on Tuesday, April 23 at 7 p.m. at The Stratton Community Center, located at 215 Washington St. This program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. This program is sponsored by the Painted Stone Settlers, Inc.

Carol Jarboe began portraying Maggie after “hearing a wonderful lecture on the “lower sort” of the colonies,” she said. “Being an educator at heart, I quit the “Mrs. Parson” that I was doing and began to research indentured servants with the intention of bringing that portion of history out at the various events that we attended.” After about four years of research and “morphing” Maggie into what she felt was a correct representation of an Indenture, and being Irish herself, Jarboe took up laundry as an occupation to encourage the public to speak and interact with her at different events. “Eleven years ago I was asked to develop a speaking program to give at Fort Boonesborough for their Fireside Chats, which I did, and Maggie settled into that role.”

Jarboe and her husband Frank, who often accompanies her, teach both junior high and high school classes at a private school in the Nashville area. They live in Bowling Green, Ky and she is originally from Michigan while Frank is a native of Breckenridge Co., Ky. They travel extensively, averaging about 40-42 weekends a year participating in living history events. Jarboe said that “everyone loves a story and Maggie is just a woman who is telling her story of a life of hardship and loss. Most everyone can connect with those two emotions and anytime you can bring out an emotion that strikes a familiar chord in another person, BAM, you’ve made a connection.”

Organized in 1999, the Painted Stone Settler’s Inc.’s mission is to collect, preserve and present the history of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Through a variety of programs such as this annual spring program, classroom visits, participation in local and regional living history events and the annual The Long Run Massacre & Floyd’s Defeat, the non-profit organization strives to bring history to life for children and adults in a fun, hands-on learning experience.

This year’s Long Run Massacre & Floyd’s Defeat will take place on Sat., Sept. 14. A special School Day will be held for area children the previous day, Friday, Sept. 13 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

For more information call (502) 487-0379 or visit PaintedStoneSettlers.org