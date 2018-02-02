Groundhog Day Movie Viewing & Cocktail Party

Join us on the 2nd floor of the distillery for a showing of Bill Murray’s Groundhog Day. We’ll be featuring delicious cocktails reflective of the prediction made that day as well as a raffling off a stuffed groundhog toy!

Ages 13+ welcome, cocktails available for those 21+

(Non-alcoholic sodas available)

Doors open @ 7pm | Movie begins @ 8pm

Free Entry!

Some seating available, feel free to bring your own chair and snacks. No outside alcohol or pets allowed.

Phil (Bill Murray), a weatherman, is out to cover the annual emergence of the groundhog from its hole. He gets caught in a blizzard that he didn’t predict and finds himself trapped in a time warp. He is doomed to relive the same day over and over again until he gets it right.

For more information call 502-561-0267 or visit http://copperandkings.com/events