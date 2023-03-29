× Expand M/K Rose and Rose Quartz Candles

At the Grove: Rosé and Rose Quartz Candle Making

Hosted by The Melodeon at the Grove + Poppy & Pomelo + Wick & Mortar Studio

Class highlights Hand-pour your own 12oz luxury candle using non-toxic wax that yields over 80 hours of burn time. ($50+ value with authentic crystals)

Choose from three stunning aura-colored glass containers

Set intentions by infusing your candle with authentic Rose Quartz Crystals and Citrine Chips. (Love and Money)

Choose from five fresh, and inspiring scents like Champagne, Citrus Mint, Cedar Saffron, and Moonflower

Enjoy one complimentary glass of bubbly

Learn the benefits of clean, cruelty-free candles made with luxury coconut wax

Materials are thoughtfully curated for each class so please purchase your tickets in advance.

Each ticket purchase is for one seat in the class. Please purchase additional tickets for each person participating. Tickets are non-refundable. However, tickets may be transferred as a gift to another person.

Classes are around 90 minutes and will be held at Melodeon at the Grove. All candle-making materials are provided, plus one drink as described above. Please note for participants under 21 or who do not partake in alcoholic beverages, there are soft drink and mocktail options.

Address: The Melodeon at the Grove

200 W Main Street, Lexington, KY 40507

We keep our products free from parabens, phthalates, zinc, and lead. No animal testing and 100% vegan.

For more information, please visit poppyandpomelo.com/collections/events