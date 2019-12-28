× Expand Kentucky Historical Society KHS Logo

Grow, Share, and Prepare for Winter

Sustainable winter meals were always a challenge for our ancestors. Learn which fruits and vegetables grow best in Kentucky and how to preserve them so you can enjoy them in the winter. You will learn techniques such as salting, drying, and pickling that were once used by early pioneers and still relevant today. Participants will taste the fruits of the previous season’s labor and make a dish using one of the techniques. Last, explore our research library to find heirloom recipes to take home.

All ages welcome.

Cost: $8 per person; $5 for members. Price includes museum admission so feel free to explore our sites the rest of the day!

Instructor: Sarah Jackson

Registration required no later than three days before the class. Space is limited. Call 502-564-1792 or email KHSeducation@ky.gov

Payment is due the day of the workshop. Workshops begin at the front desk of the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History.

