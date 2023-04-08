× Expand Mari Amber Melder Shaffer Join us at 401 Estill Street in Berea KY at the East Ridge Community Garden for our groundbreaking party!

The Growing Good Garden Ribbon Cutting Party

Join us for the groundbreaking ceremony for the Growing Good Garden Partnership Project!

Berea Earth Warriors has teamed up with Berea Food Bank and the Eastridge Community Garden (at 401 Estill street in Berea) to create an enjoyable and educational gardening experience!

This project aims to enhance the quality of life in our community through equipping food entrepreneurs with tools and knowledge to grow food and fight hunger. Half of the food we grow will go straight to the food bank, and the other half will be made available to the public at no cost. We are looking for families and individuals who have NEVER grown food or prepared garden-to-table produce to participate in the workshops and classes throughout the season.

For more information, please call 859.979.1810 or visit ereaearthwarriors.org/