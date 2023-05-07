Growing an Herbal Tea Garden – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens

× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Growing an Herbal Tea Garden – In-Person Workshop

Growing an Herbal Tea Garden – In-Person Workshop

$35 – $45 per person

Join Kentuckiana Herb Society Chairman, Jo Ann Hughes, to learn about herbal tea gardening at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens in Crestwood, KY. Jo Ann will talk about herbal teas, recommend herbs and flavor combinations, discuss how to dry/preserve, and provide growing tips such as containers... versus in the ground. Included is a tasting of teas brewed from herbs grown at Yew Dell and an herbal tea plant grown in the Yew Dell nursery.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/