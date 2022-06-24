GrowthCLUB: Business Planning Made Easy - Louisville
to
University of Louisville, Shelby Campus 450 N Whittington Pkwy, Louisville, Kentucky 40222
ActionCOACH Bluegrass Business Coaching
GrowthCLUB on June 24, 20222
GrowthCLUB: Business Planning Made Easy
Only 2% of business owners have a written plan, and even fewer stick to it.
Join the 2% Club!
By the end of this high energy day, you'll have a clear picture of where your business is headed in Q3, and a step-by-step GrowthCLUB plan to get you there.
You'll walk away with...
•Energy, vision and focus for your business.
•Take home strategies to build your profits right away.
•A ready-to-implement, real time quarterly plan.
•A network of business contacts to work with.
•The skills & tools to get more done in less time.
Included with your ticket purchase: If you're not currently being coached, you will get the opportunity to schedule 2 accountability calls with a coach during Q3 of 2022, to make sure you execute the plan you create during the event.
Breakfast will be provided.
Here's what the day will look like:
8:00 - Breakfast & networking
8:30 - Business Education/Business Planning
12:30 - End
We offer this workshop once a quarter. Early Bird tickets are $125. Regular $250. If you know an ActionCOACH Client, ask them for their promo code to get a free ticket.
Get tickets: https://actioncoachbluegrass.com/growthclub
For more information, call 1.502.625.5646 or visit the Event Website