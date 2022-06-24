GrowthCLUB: Business Planning Made Easy - Louisville

× Expand ActionCOACH Bluegrass Business Coaching Copy of GrowthCLUB jun 24 2022 Planning (1600 × 900 px) GrowthCLUB on June 24, 20222

GrowthCLUB: Business Planning Made Easy

Only 2% of business owners have a written plan, and even fewer stick to it.

Join the 2% Club!

By the end of this high energy day, you'll have a clear picture of where your business is headed in Q3, and a step-by-step GrowthCLUB plan to get you there.

You'll walk away with...

•Energy, vision and focus for your business.

•Take home strategies to build your profits right away.

•A ready-to-implement, real time quarterly plan.

•A network of business contacts to work with.

•The skills & tools to get more done in less time.

Included with your ticket purchase: If you're not currently being coached, you will get the opportunity to schedule 2 accountability calls with a coach during Q3 of 2022, to make sure you execute the plan you create during the event.

Breakfast will be provided.

Here's what the day will look like:

8:00 - Breakfast & networking

8:30 - Business Education/Business Planning

12:30 - End

We offer this workshop once a quarter. Early Bird tickets are $125. Regular $250. If you know an ActionCOACH Client, ask them for their promo code to get a free ticket.

Get tickets: https://actioncoachbluegrass.com/growthclub

For more information, call 1.502.625.5646 or visit the Event Website