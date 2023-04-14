× Expand Norton Center for the Arts The Guess Who

The Guess Who at Norton Center for the Arts

ROCK OUT TO 70s CLASSICS

With a hit parade of 14 Top 40 charted hits including rock anthems “American Woman,” “No Sugar Tonight,” “These Eyes,” and “Clap for the Wolfman,” The Guess Who are amongst music’s most indelible treasures, eternally etched into the very fabric of pop culture history. Founding member and original drummer and songwriter Garry Peterson is joined on stage by veteran musicians including keyboard player Leonard Shaw, lead guitarist Will Evankovich, bass legend Rudy Sarzo (formerly of Quiet Riot and Whitesnake), and lead vocalist and guitarist Derek Sharp.

For more information, please call 859.236.4692 or visit nortoncenter.com/events/the-guess-who/