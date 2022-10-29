The Guess Who at Glema Mahr

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Founding member Garry Peterson brings this 1970s super group to the Glema Center with mega-hits such as “These Eyes,” “No Sugar Tonight,” “Clap for the Wolf­man,” and “American Woman.”

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
