Guided Hike: Fall Scavenger Hunt at Mahr Park
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Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
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Kids Hiking
Guided Hike: Fall Scavenger Hunt at Mahr Park
November 7, 2026
10 AM- 12 PM at the Welcome Center
Explore the beauty of fall while searching for nature's treasures! Kids will discover, observe, and learn about the signs of the season on a fun fall scavenger hunt.
Recommended for 1st-5th grade.
For more information call 2708214171.
Info
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Kids & Family, Outdoor