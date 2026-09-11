Guided Hike: Fall Scavenger Hunt at Mahr Park

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Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Guided Hike: Fall Scavenger Hunt at Mahr Park

November 7, 2026

10 AM- 12 PM at the Welcome Center

Explore the beauty of fall while searching for nature's treasures! Kids will discover, observe, and learn about the signs of the season on a fun fall scavenger hunt.

Recommended for 1st-5th grade.

For more information call 2708214171. 

Info

Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Kids & Family, Outdoor
2708214171