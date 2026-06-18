Guided Hike: Pollinators at Mahr Park

× Expand Guided Hike: Pollinators Guided Hike: Pollinators

📍 Welcome Center

Join us for a guided Pollinator Hike and discover the important role bees, butterflies, and other pollinators play in supporting healthy ecosystems and native plant life. Hike leader, Kevin Moser, will share his knowledge of bees and their vital role in pollination and the environment. This educational hike is a great opportunity to experience nature close up while gaining a deeper understanding of these essential species.

For more information call (270) 584-9017.