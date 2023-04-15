Guided Hike: Tree 101 at Mahr Park Arboretum

to

Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Guided Hike: Tree 101 at Mahr Park Arboretum

Spring is in the air! Join us as we explore the trees of the Arboretum.

On this guided hike you will learn about the importance of trees and learn about the various trees that call Mahr Park Arboretum home.

When? Saturday, April 15, 2023, 2:00 p.m.

Where? Meet at the Mahr Welcome Center

For More information, please call 270.584.9017 or visit on Facebook, 'Mahr Park Arboretum'.

Info

Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Outdoor
270.584.9017
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Guided Hike: Tree 101 at Mahr Park Arboretum - 2023-04-15 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Guided Hike: Tree 101 at Mahr Park Arboretum - 2023-04-15 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Guided Hike: Tree 101 at Mahr Park Arboretum - 2023-04-15 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Guided Hike: Tree 101 at Mahr Park Arboretum - 2023-04-15 14:00:00 ical