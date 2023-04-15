× Expand Guided Hike: Tree 101 Guided Hike: Tree 101

Guided Hike: Tree 101 at Mahr Park Arboretum

Spring is in the air! Join us as we explore the trees of the Arboretum.

On this guided hike you will learn about the importance of trees and learn about the various trees that call Mahr Park Arboretum home.

When? Saturday, April 15, 2023, 2:00 p.m.

Where? Meet at the Mahr Welcome Center

For More information, please call 270.584.9017 or visit on Facebook, 'Mahr Park Arboretum'.