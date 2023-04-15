Guided Hike: Tree 101 at Mahr Park Arboretum
to
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
×
Guided Hike: Tree 101
Guided Hike: Tree 101
Guided Hike: Tree 101 at Mahr Park Arboretum
Spring is in the air! Join us as we explore the trees of the Arboretum.
On this guided hike you will learn about the importance of trees and learn about the various trees that call Mahr Park Arboretum home.
When? Saturday, April 15, 2023, 2:00 p.m.
Where? Meet at the Mahr Welcome Center
For More information, please call 270.584.9017 or visit on Facebook, 'Mahr Park Arboretum'.
Info
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Outdoor