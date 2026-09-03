Guided Kayak Excursion: Fall Colors
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Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
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Lake PeeWee Kayak Launch
📅 October 24, 2026
⏰ 2-4 PM
📍 Kayak Launch
Paddle along Lake Pee Wee and take in the beauty of fall! Enjoy the changing colors of the season while keeping an eye out for waterfowl and other wildlife along the way
For more information visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/guided-kayak-excursion-fall-colors/
Info
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor