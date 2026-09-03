× Expand HCTCC Lake PeeWee Kayak Launch

📅 October 24, 2026

⏰ 2-4 PM

📍 Kayak Launch

Paddle along Lake Pee Wee and take in the beauty of fall! Enjoy the changing colors of the season while keeping an eye out for waterfowl and other wildlife along the way

For more information visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/guided-kayak-excursion-fall-colors/