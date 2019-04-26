GypsyMoon Marketplace

Highland Stables 1301 Hunts Ln, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42103

GypsyMoon Marketplace

Highland Stables offers the best barn sale in South Central Kentucky called GypsyMoon Marketplace. Find an assortment of handmade, homemade & original creations, vintage and antique treasures, original art, home decor, gifts, funky junk, rescued, entrepreneurs, restored and repurposed items – Small to Large, local photography, jewelry, apparel and more! GypsyMoon Marketplace hosts 80+ vendors, live music, food, and giveaways!

Admission is $10 on April 26 for a weekend pass and live music that night (times 12-8pm). Admission is $5 on April 27 (times 10am-4pm).

For more information call (270) 782-0800 or visit visitbgky.com

View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Markets
