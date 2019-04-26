× Expand BG Area Convention and Visitors Bureau GypsyMoon Marketplace has multiple vendors to take a look at!

GypsyMoon Marketplace

Highland Stables offers the best barn sale in South Central Kentucky called GypsyMoon Marketplace. Find an assortment of handmade, homemade & original creations, vintage and antique treasures, original art, home decor, gifts, funky junk, rescued, entrepreneurs, restored and repurposed items – Small to Large, local photography, jewelry, apparel and more! GypsyMoon Marketplace hosts 80+ vendors, live music, food, and giveaways!

Admission is $10 on April 26 for a weekend pass and live music that night (times 12-8pm). Admission is $5 on April 27 (times 10am-4pm).

For more information call (270) 782-0800 or visit visitbgky.com