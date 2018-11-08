GypsyMoon Marketplace

Highland Stables 1301 Hunts Ln, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42103

Highland Stables offers the best barn sale in South Central Kentucky called GypsyMoon Marketplace. Find an assortment of handmade, homemade & original creations, vintage and antique treasures, original art, home decor, gifts, funky junk, rescued, entrepreneurs, restored and repurposed items – small to large, local photography, jewelry, apparel and more! GypsyMoon Marketplace hosts 80+ vendors, live music, food, and giveaways!

For more information call (270) 393-2111 or visit gypsymoonmarketplace.com

