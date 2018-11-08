GypsyMoon Marketplace

Highland Stables offers the best barn sale in South Central Kentucky called GypsyMoon Marketplace. Find an assortment of handmade, homemade & original creations, vintage and antique treasures, original art, home decor, gifts, funky junk, rescued, entrepreneurs, restored and repurposed items – small to large, local photography, jewelry, apparel and more! GypsyMoon Marketplace hosts 80+ vendors, live music, food, and giveaways!

For more information call (270) 393-2111 or visit gypsymoonmarketplace.com