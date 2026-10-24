HA! Teen Comedy Improv Troupe

× Expand Caleb Buford HA! - 1 HA! Kentucky's Funniest Teen Improv Group

West Kentucky’s funniest teens are back with a new season, new members, and new laughs! HA! is not like your usual comedy performance, with spontaneous jokes, impromptu scenes, and audience participation, you won’t believe that it’s all improv! The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. in Market House Theatre’s Studio Theatre. Tickets are $5 at the door and are general admission.

For more information call (270) 444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org