VIRTUAL -----The Habitat Management Symposium

The Habitat Management Symposium

Created for landowners and conservation professionals performing or planning habitat improvement practices, The Habitat Management Symposium offers nine training sessions. This free virtual event is designed for those improving and planning wildlife, forest, stream and pollinator habitat.

This symposium takes place on three Tuesdays: March 16, March 23 and March 30, from 10 am to 12 pm ET/9 to 11 am CT. The Habitat Management Symposium is organized by Woods & Waters Land Trust, Kentucky State University Extension, and University of Kentucky Forestry Extension.

For more information call (502) 209-9581 or visit forestry.ca.uky.edu/habitat-symposium