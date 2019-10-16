Hagyard MidSouth & Team Challenge
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Hagyard MidSouth & Team Challenge
The Hagyard MidSouth Three-Day Event and Team Challenge is a 3-day eventing competition. This event is USEA and USEF sanctioned. The three disciplines that will make up the competition are dressage, cross-country, and show jumping.
For more information call (859) 621-2479 or visit kyevents.net/midsouth
Info
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511 View Map
Sports