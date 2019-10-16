Hagyard MidSouth & Team Challenge

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Hagyard MidSouth & Team Challenge

The Hagyard MidSouth Three-Day Event and Team Challenge is a 3-day eventing competition. This event is USEA and USEF sanctioned. The three disciplines that will make up the competition are dressage, cross-country, and show jumping.

For more information call (859) 621-2479 or visit kyevents.net/midsouth

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
