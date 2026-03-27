× Expand Half Full Comedy Tour (Comedian Zane Lamprey) Half Full Comedy Tour (Comedian Zane Lamprey)

Half Full Comedy Tour (Comedian Zane Lamprey)

Amazon Prime comedian ZANE LAMPREY • Tradewater Brewing • Madisonville, KY

Join us for Zane Lamprey’s HALF FULL COMEDY TOUR . Get ready to laugh with a fun night of stand-up comedy and great a craft beer!

– 7:00 VIP Doors

– 7:15 VIP Drinking Games with Zane

– 7:30 General Admision Doors

– 8:00 Showtime!

– 9:15 Call an Uber

As a pre-game, watch Zane’s three Amazon Prime stand-up specials: Tender Looks , Ski Patrol and Medium Club !

The HALF FULL COMEDY TOUR is completely new jokes and stories, so watching his stand-up specials won’t ruin the show.

This event is strictly for 21+. If this event is canceled, tickets will automatically be applied toward a rescheduled performance.

For more information call (270) 807-0493.