× Expand The Halloween Bar Crawl - Louisville The Halloween Bar Crawl - Louisville

Haunt the bars in Louisville with us at our Halloween Bar Crawl on Oct. 31st - don’t ghost us!

🎃 Get Spooky With US This Halloween! 🎃

Round up your boo crew, show off your costumes, and prepare for a night of creepy cocktails, chills, and unforgettable bar-hopping fun! 👻🍹

Click ✅ GOING ✅ On The Facebook Event ⬇️ So You Don't Miss Updates

https://www.facebook.com/events/1951336049094644

Here's What You Get:

👽 Join a Spine-Chilling Crowd of Spooky Crawlers!

🍹 2-3 Drinks or Shots Included With Ticket Purchase

🚫 No Cover At All Bars, Mid Party, & After Party

📸 Professional Photographers

🥤 Crawl With US Stadium Party Cup and Bottle Opener Lanyard

🍻 Exclusive Drink Specials

🍔 Food Specials at Select Venues

🔥 Awesome After Party

📛 Custom Halloween Bar Crawl Badge With Vouchers

🗺️ Access To Our Louisville Pub Crawl Map

🚨 Get tickets NOW before prices go up! 🚨

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Get ready to celebrate Halloween like never before! On October 31st, join us for a spooktacular bar crawl featuring creepy cocktails, outrageous costumes, and an electrifying atmosphere. We’re making our way through Louisville’s top bars with exclusive drink deals, Halloween-themed entertainment, and surprises lurking around every corner.

Grab your friends and throw on your most hilarious, horrifying, or out-of-this-world outfits—because this night is all about bold looks and big scares. Each stop on the crawl will bring a new vibe, from bone-rattling beats to ghoulishly good drinks.

Whether you're dressed as a vampire, villain, or just out to vibe, this is the place to be for Halloween night. Louisville is turning up the fright and fun — and you won’t want to miss a moment. 🎃👻

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🚨For all the latest venue information, special offers, event details, and ticket purchases, be sure to visit our website! It's your one-stop shop for everything you need to know. ⬇️

www.crawlwith.us/louisville/halloween

🎃 CHECK IN 4PM - 6PM 🎃

🎃 CRAWL LOCATIONS 4PM - 10PM 🎃

🎃 MID PARTY 7PM - 9PM 🎃

🎃 AFTER PARTY 10PM - 12AM 🎃

100% CANCELLATION REFUND GUARANTEE:

👌If the event is cancelled for any reason, all tickets will be refunded in full! No vouchers, no credits, just your money back in your bank! Guaranteed!

For more information call 612-460-0094 or visit crawlwith.us/faq

㉑ ATTENDEES MUST BE 21+ ㉑

Due to the nature of our events, all attendees must be 21+ with a valid government issued ID.