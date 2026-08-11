× Expand Firefly Hills Kentucky Register now for the 2026 Halloween and Día de los Muertos Gathering!https://www.fireflyhillskentucky.com/halloween-dia-de-los-muertos

Halloween and Día de los Muertos Gathering

Firefly Hills Kentucky returns with its fourth annual Halloween and Día de los Muertos Gathering from October 25 to November 8. Guests on property will enjoy two weeks of family-friendly activities for all ages. The celebration brings together community, culture, and nature, offering registered participants opportunities to experience:

• campground-wide trick-or-treating,

• adult day/night outings,

• a high-energy Halloween dance party,

• scenic hiking,

• fishing,

• horseback riding,

• off-roading,

• festive hayride

• a murder mystery dinner,

• CPR training

• fireside chats,

• traditional Day of the Dead face painting,

• creating flower headpieces and hats,

• a parade to the Ofrenda (altar) to remember loved ones who have passed away,

• and more…

“We’re looking forward to another incredible year of welcoming guests to experience the excitement of Halloween and the vibrant traditions of Día de los Muertos,” said Tonja Lesmeister, Owner at Firefly Hills Kentucky. “Each year we build on the experience, creating a destination event filled with themed activities that build communities and new friendships while making special memories for all ages.”

Space is limited for this event, and registration is required to attend. To learn more about the Halloween and Dia de los Muertos Gathering, please visit https://www.fireflyhillskentucky.com/halloween-dia-de-los-muertos or call (606) 208-0993.

About Firefly Hills Kentucky

Firefly Hills is a family-owned and operated destination for RV camping near Kentucky’s scenic Red River Gorge. Open year-round, Firefly Hills offers a range of accommodations, including RV sites with full hook-ups and paved patios, premium RV sites that include a fully furnished 12 x 16 Casita for expanded space, and three uniquely styled rooms inside a beautifully preserved 100-year-old farmhouse. Designed for nature lovers, Firefly Hills offers unique experiences, including assisting with farm activities, gathering fresh produce from the garden, purchasing farm-fresh eggs on-site, and exploring custom-designed woodland play areas for children. Whether you’re planning a family vacation, a group getaway, or a peaceful retreat to reconnect and recharge, Firefly Hills offers something for everyone.

For more information or to start planning your adventure, visit fireflyhillskentucky.com or call (606) 208-0993.