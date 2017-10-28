Halloween for Huntington's

Come join us at the Mercury Ballroom on Saturday, October 28th at 8pm-1am for the most exciting & unusual Halloween Party Louisville has ever seen.

A night of surprises and theatrics awaits you. Party begins at 8pm and ends 1am, but come early so you don’t miss anything. Dancing all night with live music from V-Groove and DJ Mike Ballard. White castle cheeseburgers to be delivered at 11pm. Click the link below for information on general admission prices, VIP options and discount tickets.

NEW THIS YEAR! The best costume of the night as awarded by our judges as well as the highest dollar ticket purchase (from a single on-line purchase) will each receive a free Round Trip ticket to anywhere in the continental United States courtesy of Southwest Airlines + restaurants gift cards with a combined value of up to $1,000 +. The winner will be announced at the Mercury Ballroom at 1am.

If tickets are available the day of the event, general admission tickets can be purchased at the Mercury Ballroom ticket booth at 611 S 4th St for $45.

For more information visit hdsahalloween.com