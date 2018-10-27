Halloween for Huntington's

Come join us at the Mercury Ballroom on Saturday, October 27th at 8pm-1am for the most exciting & unusual Halloween Party Louisville has ever seen.

There will be live dance music from V-Groove and D.J. Mike Ballard, along with a night of unusual and interesting theatrics such as CirqueLouis performers, fire dancing, stilt walkers, choreographed dance performers and so much more.

White Castle cheeseburgers will be handed out at 11pm and there will be a cash bar available. The new young, owners of ‘Encore’ restaurant (as of 9-1-17) Tabitha & Timothy Salisbury are donating yummy hot appetizers to our VIP crowd upstairs.

You must be 21 or older to attend this event and a valid ID is required. Tickets online will cost $35 and VIP tickets will cost $75. Group tickets online can be purchased for only $25. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.HDSAhalloween.com. The Kentucky HDSA chapter would like to give special thanks to our partner sponsor TEVA pharmaceuticals who donated $5,000.

For more information visit hdsahalloween.com