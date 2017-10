Halloween Harvest Festival

Saturday, October 28th from 3 to 5PM

The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass invites you to join us for our Halloween Harvest Festival

Children 12 and under, accompanied by a supervising adult, are encouraged to wear their costumes and join us for our Halloween Harvest Festival. Enjoy face painting, balloon art, games, candy & more!*

*While supplies last. All event details subject to change.

For more information visit theoutletshoppesofthebluegrass.com