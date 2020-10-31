Halloween at Hermitage Farm

Hermitage Farm’s Barn8 Restaurant & Bourbon Bar is hosting a Halloween event Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Goshen, 10500 W. Hwy. 42. The kid-friendly event will feature pumpkin painting and candy stations along with packaged goods and other items crafted by local artisans for purchase in a boutique, farmer’s market setting. Walk around the grounds with treats like warm cider and baked goods while enjoying Halloween on Hermitage Farm.

Following safety precautions, staff and vendors will be wearing masks and gloves out front while serving food and drinks. Masks are required inside of Barn8, and guests are encouraged to wear them outside as well and maintain proper social distancing rules.

For more information call 502.398.9289 or visit hermitagefarm.com